Manchester United told there’s no chance of signing Harry Kane

Manchester United have had a spanner thrown in the works of their plans to sign highly-rated Tottenham Hotspurs star Harry Kane.

The talented Englishman sparked transfer rumours after admitting he would consider leaving the club if their ambitions don’t match his.

His comments came shortly after reports had surfaced that Kane is open to a move to United as he doesn’t want to wait around for Jose Mourinho to rebuild the squad.

Fans quickly dismissed that report as they felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the middle of his own rebuild himself and so didn’t believe what was being said.

However, the prolific striker’s comments have sent some supporters into a meltdown as acquiring a player of his quality is too good an opportunity to pass on.

According to Manchester Evening News, Tottenham have ruled out the prospect of losing Kane to the Red Devils due to the length of his current contract which is understood to expire in 2024.

It’s true from that point of view the London club have the advantage but players have forced their way out of clubs many times in the past.

Signing Kane will definitely be complicated and incredibly difficult but it no longer appears as impossible as it did in the past.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.