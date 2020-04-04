Matthijs de Ligt unlikely to seal Manchester United move

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt as it appears he’s not looking for a transfer.

The talented Dutchman only just completed a move to the Italian giants recently but rumours have resurfaced over his future.

Reports had claimed De Ligt hasn’t settled well in the Serie A and is already looking to transfer elsewhere to secure a better future.

United were then touted as a possible destination with their being claims they were looking to sign another centre-back this summer despite securing Harry Maguire last summer.

Old Trafford chiefs were believed to be keen on a move before he left Ajax so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise to see interest reignite, until now.

According to the Mirror, De Ligt’s father in law Keje Molenaar said to Tutto Juve: “These are simple rumours, that’s all, there’s nothing more to say about it.

“Matthijs doesn’t regret having chosen Juve at all, he and (partner) Annekee are really enjoying themselves in Turin and maybe they can spend some more time in Italy.”

It appears it’s pretty clear De Ligt won’t look to move and has quickly made his intentions clear after rumours surfaced.

The young wonder-kid obviously didn’t want the situation to escalate and get out of hand and has snuffed out any interest quickly.

Whether Manchester United test his and Juventus’ resolve is yet to be seen but it’s unlikely a summer transfer will happen, particularly given the current climate and how other positions are of a bigger priority.

