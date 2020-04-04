Statistics back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s improvement of Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his fair share of critics since arriving at Old Trafford but it appears his improvement of the club cannot be questioned.

The statistics back how well the legendary Norwegian has had his side playing and before the suspension of the league, they were on an impressive run of form.

United appeared to be on track to achieving a top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League which appears to be the standard set for most top clubs.

Fail to achieve a top-four spot and one would lose their position as manager but there are signs suggesting Solskjaer should be exempt from that rule.

The statistic below explores clubs’ abilities to use possession effectively or not and how easy or difficult they are to break down.

Premier League 19/20: Passes needed to create 1xG vs average opponent passes per 1xGA • Wolves and Sheffield United proving really tough to break down + good with the ball • Norwich + Palace struggling inefficient chance creators • Villa the easiest to break down pic.twitter.com/NG0CGybIai — Albion Analytics (@AlbionAnalytics) April 4, 2020

As can be seen, the Red Devils are even more difficult to break down than league leaders Liverpool according to this stat, this is despite conceding nine more goals.

The only way to explain that is that Solskjaer’s men have conceded wonder-goals or have made errors in their defence which is what most fans would agree with.

United aren’t as efficient as Manchester City in their use of possession but they are more or less the same as Liverpool, proving that if the former Molde man is given time to improve their attack, success would be almost guaranteed.

