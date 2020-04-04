Manchester United plan three raids on Germany – the week reviewed

With the Premier League postponing the resumption of football indefinitely, the next game seems further away than ever. Still, there’s a lot going on off the pitch as you can see in our top 10 articles of the week:

1. Marcus Rashford has been giving us lots to cheer about with his charity work, a Live Q&A this week and this excellent news about his fitness:

2. The biggest headline-maker of the week was undoubtedly United transfer target Jack Grealish, but for all the wrong reasons. In case you missed it, have a look at what the scallywag got up to in Solihull:

3. A lot of talk this week about how the world crisis will affect football generally and the transfer market in particular. In this article we look at what effect it could all have on Paul Pogba‘s future, with some interesting conclusions being drawn:

4. Jadon Sancho dominated the headlines again this week and all the news was positive, from Marcus Rashford‘s public appeal to his England colleague to come and join United to this exciting news from the Irish Independent:

5. One player who slipped through United’s transfer net last year was Matthijs de Ligt, who ended up at Juventus. But things haven’t worked out too well for him there and United could be back in for him, even in a swap deal for Pogba:

6. Another one that got away recently was Erling Haaland, but rumours of him moving again have already started and United could be about to have a second bite at that cherry as well:

7. Harry Maguire is this week’s hero and has led by example. He has persuaded the team to make a huge gesture which is set to be followed by the whole of the Premier League:

8. World-class midfielder Saul Niguez has a huge buyout clause but United are hopeful they can bag their man for much less, in this article we look at how and why that isn’t just a case of wishful thinking:

9. Jesse Lingard has been examined by The Athletic’s football analytics expert and in this article we reveal where he thinks Lingard will end up and for how much United will be able to sell him:

10. And finally, an amazing opportunity has opened up for United to make their move for German star Timo Werner. This article explains what this window of opportunity looks like and how the Red Devils can exploit it:

