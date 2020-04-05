Angel Gomes suggests long-term future is with Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be pleased to hear Angel Gomes’ latest comments as rumours over his future continue to grow.

The talented youngster is one of the highest-profile prospects at the club whose future is up in the air.

Tahith Chong was another but he has since extended his contract and helped settle down supporters who were worried about losing one of their players.

Gomes’ contract currently expires this summer and technically speaking he is already allowed to speak to other clubs if he wishes.

United could potentially end up with a similar scenario to the Paul Pogba to Juventus one that happened many years ago.

According to the Evening Standard, Gomes said: “I’ve seen it over the years, coming up from the academy and being at United my whole career.

“It’s what I want to go on to do – win trophies for the club.”

It appears it would only be a matter of time before Gomes’ future is wrapped up too but negotiations do need to advance.

The English prospect probably wants guarantees of first-team football but all that Solskjaer can promise him are opportunities and not guarantees.

Gomes’ versatility is likely to come in handy in his bid to break into the starting XI as he’s capable of playing anywhere behind the striker.

Fans were also concerned he wasn’t being given enough minutes this season but that was probably due to the uncertainty surrounding his contract.

