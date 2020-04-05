Jack Grealish will cost less than initially anticipated

Manchester United have reportedly not been turned off by the controversy surrounding Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and still have him as one of their priority signings.

The talented Englishman emerged as a target after having an impressive season with his side who appear to be relegation bound.

Fans were hoping Villa would suffer relegation so United could swoop in for Grealish for cheap but that is said to have no effect on the price-tag.

The versatile attacker stirred up controversy by breaking the lockdown rules currently in place and was consequently fined by his club.

He would later publicly apologise but fans were disappointed to see his actions, especially since he’s captain.

According to Bleacher Report, the Red Devils won’t turn to other players because of Grealish’s misconduct and he is likely to cost around £60m, not the £80m previously reported.

That figure certainly makes him more attainable and perhaps gives more value for money though it could still be argued there are better options elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a small preference for British talent where possible and Grealish obviously fits that agenda.

Where he would fit in at Manchester United would be interesting, particularly due to the competition for places but also because of his versatility.

