Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets his scouts out on admirable mission

Manchester United fans will be pleased to find out what type of players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly asking his scouts to target.

The legendary Norwegian has invested well since arriving at Old Trafford signing the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes permanently and Odion Ighalo on loan.

All of his signings have had some level of success with Wan-Bissaka, Maguire and Fernandes, in particular, walking right into the United’s starting XI.

The former Leicester City man is also the club’s new captain after the departure of Ashley Young and such has been his impact.

Ighalo and James have had their moments as well, serving their purposes well as they provide much-needed depth to a depleted squad.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer has told his scouts to search for stars who are ‘humble and arrogant with an X-factor’ as he aims to sign as many as three players this upcoming transfer window.

In this same report, it claims those attributes are what led the former Molde man to prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

However, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils still have money left over for two more signings if they do break the bank for the Bundesliga star.

