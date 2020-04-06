Aaron Wan-Bissaka names toughest opponent in career so far

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named a surprise opponent as the toughest he’s faced while simultaneously showing why he’s got an elite mentality.

The talented Englishman is renowned for his one on one defending, with very few, if any, players getting past him in his career.

It’s this incredible attribute that was one of the reasons why United splashed the cash on him despite his lack of experience.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent around £50m on Wan-Bissaka after he had just one full season of senior football at Crystal Palace.

The young right-back has slotted in superbly at Old Trafford as he’s hardly missed a game and has performed to a high level consistently.

AWB on his toughest opponent: 'I'd say Raheem Sterling; those are the battles I've enjoyed the most. He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you. Doesn't matter if he doesn't get past you in one challenge, he keeps coming back for more every time. That's what I like.' #mufc [MU] pic.twitter.com/N4FhjLTQWP — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 6, 2020

Manchester United fans were thoroughly pleased with Wan-Bissaka’s domination over Raheem Sterling when they faced Manchester City at least twice so his answer is a surprise.

Many made fun of the fact that the England winger was pocketed so well and it was part of the reason why Solskjaer beat Pep Guardiola.

The fact Wan-Bissaka enjoyed Sterling coming at him endlessly is also proof of having the right mentality as he didn’t shirk the challenge or complain about it.

United would do well to invest in more like-minded players and if they do then the Premier League title can’t be far away.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.