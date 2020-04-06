Jesse Lingard to Arsenal: debunking the transfer rumours

Reports suggesting that Arsenal are targeting Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard are wide of the mark.

The Sun started the rumour, publishing an article in which they included the quote ‘Arsenal “would not rule out” Jesse Lingard transfer’, citing The Athletic as the source.

‘In terms of United’s Premier League adversaries who may be ready to pull off a deal for the Warrington-born player, Arsenal are described as best-placed’ the report adds.

Other outlets then jumped on the bandwagon, with Metro and The Express fanning the flames further.

‘Arsenal want to sign Manchester United star Jesse Lingard’ The Express article begins.

‘Lingard is thought to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and would be allowed to leave at the end of the season.’

‘Arsenal have registered an interest in the 27-year-old as Arteta looks to stamp his mark on the team.’

‘A move to the Emirates is not appatising for the England international, who has one year left on his £110,000-a-week contract.’ (That was The Express’s spelling).

The Metro’s headline was ‘Jesse Lingard desperate to stay at Manchester United despite Arsenal interest’.

They then go on to claim that ‘Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has no intention of joining Arsenal and is focused on resurrecting his career at Old Trafford, sources have told Metro.co.uk.’

The fact is that the Lingard to Arsenal story is an excellent example of how false football rumours start.

As reported here two days ago, the article published in The Athletic which The Sun claims as its source was an analysis of Lingard’s style of play and which Premier League clubs that style would suit if he were to move. There was no suggestion that Arsenal had registered any interest in the player whatsoever.

Lingard, meanwhile, has been doing his bit for charity, playing rapper Aitch and actor Michael Dapaah in an NHS Charity FIFA tournament.

Thank you so much to everyone who tuned in and donated! The money raised will go straight to help such a worthy cause @NHSCharities. Thank you again to @OfficialAitch and @MichaelDapaah for letting me be apart of this! #StayHome #ProtectTheNHS 🎮⚽️👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EROyP5xzaO — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 5, 2020

