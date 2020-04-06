Luke Shaw insists football is nothing without fans amid current crisis

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has given a rather controversial opinion on what should be done in order to finish the current season.

The solid full-back has enjoyed a successful season so far, proving his worth to fans in two different positions in defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has occasionally used Shaw as a left-sided centre-back to great effect with some fans even calling for the temporary measure to be made permanent.

At left-back, the England international has risen to the challenge posed by the in-form Brandon Williams and has put in his own impressive performances.

With the current Premier League season at risk of not being completed, some footballers have given their opinions on what should be done and Shaw is the latest to do so.

Luke Shaw: "Scrap it [the season] and start again. Start it again, yeah. It’s gotta be you know. If we can’t carry it on it’s got to be void — fans are so important. You realise it even more [now]. I think the sport is for fans really." #mulive [@combatcorona] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 6, 2020

It’s believed the bosses of the football world are against the idea of not completing the season as it would mean losing even more money to TV deals or sponsors who were promised certain things by contract.

Manchester United themselves suspended training indefinitely as there is no obvious return date that can be predicted.

Shaw’s opinion is controversial as it would mean Liverpool, who are far ahead in first place, wouldn’t be crowned as champions.

