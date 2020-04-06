Manchester United left in limbo over summer transfer plans

The upcoming summer transfer window was certainly a crucial one for Manchester United but there remains plenty of uncertainties which threaten to derail any plans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must have been hoping to make the most of the upcoming period to continue his revolution of the squad.

United won’t necessarily have pressure to challenge for the title next season but a few smart purchases could prove to help in their ambitions.

Solskjaer has bought well so far but it’s clear he needs more time to turn around an unbalanced and lacking in quality squad.

The Red Devils are said to be looking to make three signings but the lack of certainty at this moment in time means there are a lot of unclear factors to consider.

FIFA will confirm an indefinite extension to the 2019/20 season. The dates of the summer transfer window will be altered and permission to extend player contracts which expiring on June 30 will be given #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 6, 2020

The news is good in terms of not losing any out of contract players but it remains to be seen whether the transfer window will remain a long one or will it be forced to be short.

If the Premier League does decide to finish the season in the summer then it’s unlikely transfers would be allowed at that period of time.

A short window would also mean less activity and that is the last thing Solskjaer and United fans would want.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.