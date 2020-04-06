Raphael Honigstein reveals how Manchester United are convincing Jadon Sancho to sign

Manchester United have been given hope by German journalist Raphael Honigstein who has revealed their strategy in their attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have made the young Englishman a priority signing for the summer but there are question marks over how realistic of a transfer it is.

Sancho is after all one of Europe’s most valuable youngsters and is one of Dortmund’s most prized assets.

It was previously believed the German giants had no interest in letting the versatile attacker go but recent news suggests that has changed.

Nonetheless, United will have to break their bank to sign Sancho and so it will be interesting to see how their summer develops.

Raphael Honigstein: "#mufc can't promise titles to [Jadon] Sancho straight away but they can promise him to be the leading star in a new team that is emerging and from what I've been told that is quite appealing to him." #mulive [@honigstein, steilcast podcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 6, 2020

Marcus Rashford recently publicly stated a desire to play with Sancho and that was enough to send fans into a meltdown.

There are certainly hopes the academy graduate can convince his international teammate to make the switch but it’s unlikely that will be the only deciding factor.

Sancho would pretty much have a lockdown on the right-wing position should he transfer to Old Trafford and that’s something United’s competitors arguably cannot promise to him.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be the interested parties but some have stated Solskjaer’s side are the clear favourites.

