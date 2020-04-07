Alexis Sanchez reluctant to leave Manchester United this summer
Home
First Team

Alexis Sanchez reluctant to leave Manchester United this summer

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United may have a problem on their hands this summer in the form of Alexis Sanchez according to reports.

The Chilean international is currently on loan at Inter Milan after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to temporarily move him on.

Sanchez has failed to impress at United since joining in a high profile move from Arsenal and he has proven to be one of the most problematic signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Solskjaer attempted to solve this issue when he was first made in charge yet the former Barcelona man seemed to be the only player not benefitting from him.

The Red Devils had serious trouble offloading Sanchez in the summer according to reports as no one wanted to pay his wages.

Even now, Sanchez is currently at Inter only because Manchester United agreed to pay a percentage of his wages.

Fans were hoping the versatile attacker would take it upon himself to leave but it appears he has no interest in taking a pay cut.

Given the kind of money Sanchez is earning, his reported decision to stay could prove costly in United’s attempt to break the bank for new players such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus