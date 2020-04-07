Alexis Sanchez reluctant to leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United may have a problem on their hands this summer in the form of Alexis Sanchez according to reports.

The Chilean international is currently on loan at Inter Milan after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to temporarily move him on.

Sanchez has failed to impress at United since joining in a high profile move from Arsenal and he has proven to be one of the most problematic signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Solskjaer attempted to solve this issue when he was first made in charge yet the former Barcelona man seemed to be the only player not benefitting from him.

The Red Devils had serious trouble offloading Sanchez in the summer according to reports as no one wanted to pay his wages.

Alexis Sánchez is reluctant to take a pay cut to leave #mufc this summer despite it being made clear he is not in Solskjær's plans. A permanent move to Inter Milan is his preferred option, but he's likely to return to Manchester #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 7, 2020

It has been suggested that Alexis Sánchez struggled with #mufc's stature. He had problems from the start due to a language barrier with the coaching staff. Sources close to him insist passion wasn't in question, but United could not get through to him #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 7, 2020

Even now, Sanchez is currently at Inter only because Manchester United agreed to pay a percentage of his wages.

Fans were hoping the versatile attacker would take it upon himself to leave but it appears he has no interest in taking a pay cut.

Given the kind of money Sanchez is earning, his reported decision to stay could prove costly in United’s attempt to break the bank for new players such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

