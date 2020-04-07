Ferran Torres linked with Manchester United switch

Valencia’s Ferran Torres has emerged as a transfer target for both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is seen as a ‘Plan B’ for United should they fail to land Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, while the German side have earmarked him to replace Sancho should he leave.

Torres’ contract at Valencia expires in June 2021 and he has so far rejected the club’s offers of a new deal.

The Spaniard’s buyout clause is €100 million (£92 million) but los Che will be likely to accept lower offers this summer rather than allow Torres to leave on a tribunal-set figure 12 months later.

And ‘sources close to the player’ have told Goal that ‘the race for his signature is being stepped up’, with a host of clubs involved, including the Red Devils.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Torres, but Goal claims that Dortmund are leading the chase as they accept that Sancho will move on in the summer and look to replace him.

Goal reports that ‘the German giants made it clear in January that they were prepared to put a formal offer on the table.’

Torres is an exciting prospect. The right-winger has pace, strong technique and a good left foot. Since breaking through into the starting eleven this term, he has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 games for a Valencia side whose form has been indifferent in La Liga and who were ousted from the Champions League 8-4 on aggregate by Italian side Atalanta.

Watch Ferran Torres’ skills and goals in 2018/19 above.

