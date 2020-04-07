Goalkeeper Radek Vitek completes Manchester United transfer

Lockdown doesn’t get in the way of a Manchester United transfer deal and the Red Devils have announced a new signing today.

16-year-old goalkeeper Radek Vitek has completed his transfer from Czech club Sigma Olomouc.

Vitek will face stiff competition for games in United’s academy, with Kieran O’Hara, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar, Paul Woolston, Jacob Carney, Ondrej Mastny, and Johan Guadagno already battling it out for a place between the sticks and Dean Henderson, Joel Pereira, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero and, of course, David de Gea also standing between the youngster and a place in the starting XI.

The deal was agreed in January but it was necessary to wait for the completion of legislative processes and FIFA approval in order to meet the criteria for re-registration.

Speaking on his old club’s website, Vitek said:

‘It’s a surreal feeling. Moving to Manchester United is the dream of many guys who start playing football.’

´I am looking forward to it so much. I admit that I didn’t believe it when I learned about the club’s interest, but now it’s definitely a reality.’

The Czech club’s sporting director Ladislav Minar said ‘seeing a player at such a low age leave is first and foremost a matter of great prestige and is a reward not only for the club, but also for the player himself for his hard work.’

‘This engagement is a huge opportunity and for us as a club, an honor.’

Vitek was also being followed by Southampton and attended a camp at St Mary’s in November.

The 6 foot 6 inch keeper has already played for the Czech Republic at Under-17 level and is considered one of the country’s top prospects in his age group.

Photo from Sigma Olomouc website.

