Luke Shaw in awe of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United star Luke Shaw had nothing but praise for his teammate Bruno Fernandes despite the latter’s arrival only occurring in the recent January transfer window.

The Portuguese talent was signed from Sporting Lisbon and has slotted in seamlessly to his new surroundings.

It’s no coincidence United began an unbeaten run in January as well with fans immediately falling in love with him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hardly put a foot wrong so far with his transfers and Bruno is the latest successful signing.

United’s desperate need for an attacking midfielder was so obvious fans were practically begging for the deal to be completed.

It was believed besides his obvious talent, Bruno was also brought in for his leadership skills as he consistently drove Sporting forward whenever possible.

The Portuguese club negotiated strongly but United appear to be on their way to having the last laugh if he can keep up his performances.

Interestingly enough, those who know Bruno insist there’s more to come from him and while it’s hard to imagine, it makes sense given he should be given time to adjust to his new surroundings.

With Harry Maguire named as captain, Solskjaer has quickly introduced two new leaders into the Red Devils’ dressing room and that can only be good news.

