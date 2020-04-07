Lyon’s Moussa Dembele in potential Manchester United transfer

Manchester United may be given the opportunity to solve their ongoing striker dilemma after reports emerged over a potential move for Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be on the lookout for cover in the forward position as Anthony Martial can’t be the club’s only option.

Odion Ighalo joined in the winter transfer window on a loan spell and while he has done well, there’s belief a more long term solution is being sought.

The talented Nigerian would add experience and prove competition for Martial but prizing him away from his club could prove tricky.

Solskjaer has also shown a slight preference to younger players whereas Ighalo is more towards the end of his career.

Lyon expect to be raided this summer for Moussa Dembele (#mufc and Chelsea interested) and Houssem Aouar (Man City and Juventus interested). They plan on allowing the former to leave, but retaining the latter #mulive [l'equipe] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 7, 2020

Dembele has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford in the past but it’s unlikely he’ll be signed for a rather large sum just to sit on the bench.

While Lyon are said to be open to selling, that doesn’t mean they’ll sell for cheap so negotiations will probably still be tough.

If the season continues and Ighalo keeps up his good form then it’ll be incredibly difficult to continue ignoring him for much longer.

Martial’s place isn’t guaranteed but it seems silly to toss him aside now after spending so much time trying to hone him into a striker.

