Peter Schmeichel in no doubt about Manchester United’s number one

Manchester United goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel has nailed his colours to the mast about whether David de Gea or Dean Henderson should be the Red Devils’ number one keeper next season.

Henderson’s fine performances while on loan for Sheffield United coupled with a number of high-profile lapses between the sticks from the Spaniard have led some to question whether the 23-year-old should take over as United’s first choice keeper when the 2020/21 season starts.

But in an Instagram live chat reported in The Mirror, Schmeichel is adamant that it is too soon for the Englishman.

‘Would anyone seriously consider not having David De Gea in goal and put Dean Henderson in now?’ Schmeichel said.

‘There’s no doubt about Henderson’s potential, but he’s played one season at a club who has had an unbelievable run in the Premier League.’

‘Henderson will need to show another season, like he’s just come through, and then another one, and another one, in order to convince everyone that he is the right guy.’

The Danish legend pointed out that the pressure of playing for the Red Devils is far greater than that at the Sheffied outfit.

‘There’s a really big difference between being the No.1 at Bramall Lane and being the No.1 at Old Trafford, a really big difference. Even just being a player at those two clubs.’

‘I have seen a lot of guys come into Old Trafford with great reputations, goalscorers, and they haven’t been able to do what they promised to do, with performances and talent.’

‘That’s simply because the pressures at Old Trafford are different, just different, you know.’

‘Just as an example, if Henderson makes a mistake – and I can only remember one he made against Liverpool – it’s “oh yeah but he’s young and talented and blah blah blah”, because he plays for Sheffield United.’

‘If he makes that mistake at Old Trafford, for Manchester United, then it’s headlines and it’s all week until he plays the next game, where they question his ability to be the No.1.’

‘So let’s see how he develops and keep an eye on him. But it’s far too early.’

‘So the question: De Gea or Henderson? There’s really only one answer to that.’

It seems likely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will agree with United’s greatest ever number one. The manager has consistently defended de Gea this season and spoke in March, after de Gea’s error against Everton, about the comparison between the two.

‘We want the best possible squad for Manchester United and Dean is our player’ the boss said.

‘He is doing really well at the moment and the day he comes back, he is fighting to play here as well. But David for me has shown here his reaction, the way he made amends [against Everton] and saved Sigurdsson’s chance at the end.’

‘David is for me the best goalkeeper in the world.’

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.