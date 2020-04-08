Erling Haaland praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking coaching

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has reserved special praise for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, crediting him with some tips that were clearly impactful.

The young striker was January’s hottest prospect with several teams said to be in for his signature, including the legendary Norwegian’s side.

United went head to head with the best but lost out to Dortmund and ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan instead.

The Nigerian has impressed, to say the least, but signing Haaland would’ve solved a problem area for the long-term future and not just the short.

Solskjaer may yet sign his former player in the future but for now, he will have to use his same coaching skills to get more goals out of his attackers.

According to Eurosport, Haaland said: “I forgot to tell you this, but before that game, Solskjaer and I did some practice on finishing. Not just crosses. I remember he taught me some easy rules.

“The first one, was on touch. That I don’t use too much power and trying to destroy the goal or the goalie with ball. I think that I was thinking about doing that and it was something new that he told me.

“I trained a bit on that, but without scoring. But at least I had it in my head after that training session.

“That was something he taught me in the days before that game and he has taught me a lot to be calm, and also be on your toes and come to those situation where the ball is coming.

“It is then you have the chance to score. He deserves a lot of credit for teaching me that.”

It’s these types of drills or advice that has also seen an improvement in productivity from both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

There’s no reason why the devastating duo cannot replicate a 30 or more goalscoring season on a regular basis under Solskjaer.

The early signs certainly suggest that will be the case and the former Molde man has to be given credit for what he has done.

Although there has been whispers of Haaland’s desire to leave Dortmund already, it’s likely Solskjaer will have to wait a season or two before signing him.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.