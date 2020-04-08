Manchester United chasing three English talent this summer

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing three players this summer transfer window with all three candidates being of English nationality.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to have a small preference for British talent but this is certainly taking things to the next level.

The legendary Norwegian has brought in Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo so far in his time at Old Trafford.

Out of all five, three are British with some fans even criticising Solskjaer for focussing too much on local talent.

However, that apparently hasn’t stopped the former Molde man as he targets some interesting players for the summer.

Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham are #mufc’s leading targets #mulive [telegraph]

It could be argued all three targets are necessary as a right-winger in Jadon Sancho is needed, a versatile forward in Jack Grealish is needed and cover for midfield in Jude Bellingham is also needed.

On the other hand, it could also be argued there’s a position being ignored that is potentially more in need of investment than the latter two.

Many fans have recognised the need for a defensive-midfielder because as good as Nemanja Matic has been, he has no real natural competition.

Scott McTominay is his closest rival and it’s pretty safe to say the defensive-midfield is not his natural position.

