Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to exploit any potential weakness in the transfer market

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fans hope by insisting it would be business as usual in this summer transfer window.

There have been suggestions the normally busy market would be far quieter this year given the current health crisis and how most clubs are struggling financially.

Solskjaer though has backed United to still get in their targets, even suggesting they could exploit the market.

Supporters have been hoping for a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but given the current climate, there were fears the deal may be off.

Signing the sensational Englishman is likely to break the bank and it appears the Red Devils could still do so.

According to Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?

“There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

“I’m sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.”

Solskjaer’s words mean there’s no excuses for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to use as a reason for why major transfer targets weren’t signed this upcoming summer.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have been known to use random reasons for not getting their former manager’s wishlist with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes all complaining.

Solskjaer hasn’t done so yet, at least publicly, and in fairness, all his signings so far have been superb as he’s hardly put a foot wrong despite the difficulties experienced.

