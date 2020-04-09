Jadon Sancho open to Manchester United move despite conflicting reports

Manchester United fans will be delighted to know Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is open to a move to Manchester according to reports.

The talented Englishman is a highly sought after prospect due to his performances in Germany and obvious quality as well as potential.

Sancho has been on United’s radar for quite some time now but while a move looked impossible in the past, all the signs are pointing to a likely summer transfer.

Even when a move became possible, United still had plenty of competitors to contend with but it seems they’re now the favourites for his signature.

A record bid is probably still what’s needed to pry Sancho away from Dortmund and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems fine with spending that type of money on one player.

Jadon Sancho is very open to moving to #mufc and back to Manchester where he has friends from his time at Man City. Liverpool and Chelsea would not be inclined to spend the sort of money that Borussia Dortmund want #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 9, 2020

This report is in harmony with earlier reports that suggested Sancho’s friends have advised him to move to Manchester United this summer.

However, it is in conflict with reports that claimed his advisors have pushed him towards a La Liga move.

It could be that both parties have advised Sancho with different things and now it’s just a case of who he chooses to listen to that will decide his destination.

