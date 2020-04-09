Paul Pogba won’t buy out his Manchester United contract amid interest

Manchester United appear to have nothing to worry about in terms of a potential Paul Pogba departure according to Fabrizio Romano, or at least when it comes to him finding a way out of his contract.

The talented Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and PSG all said to be keen on him.

Pogba himself had previously and publicly stated a desire for a new challenge while his agent Mino Raiola has been hard at work at unsettling United.

Even fans of the former Juventus man have questioned whether holding onto him is worth it anymore considering how he appears to be disrupting an otherwise harmonious squad.

Romano though is adamant a transfer won’t happen in the way that has been rumoured with some sections of the media stating Pogba will buy out his contract to force through a move.

Fabrizio Romano: "No, there is no such intention [from Pogba to buyout his contract]. Whoever wants Pogba will have to go to negotiate with #mufc, who can activate the clause to renew until 2022 at any time." #mulive [calcio mercato] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 9, 2020

It’s likely Manchester United will activate the clause to extend Pogba’s stay even if it is to protect his value and not because they want to hold onto him.

There’s no way the former academy graduate would be allowed to leave for anything other than large chunks of money with a £100m+ figure often flaunted about.

