The five Matchester United stars who could be sold this summer

Manchester United fans may be getting just what they wished for according to reports with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be potentially moving on as many as five players.

The legendary Norwegian has done superbly well in terms of the outgoing and incoming transfers so far in his reign.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Odion Ighalo have all made an impact in their own ways.

Solskjaer was also quick to move on players who weren’t deemed crucial such as Antonio Valencia or Ander Herrera.

Such has been the performances of current stars that no one has even missed the tenacious Spaniard’s presence.

According to Manchester Evening News, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are all potentially going to be sold this summer.

Chris Smalling is also said to be looking to turn his loan move permanent while the Red Devils are searching for suitors for Alexis Sanchez.

Should all the aforementioned players be moved on successfully then it’s safe to say Solskjaer has set up his squad extremely well for the future.

Just the freed up wages alone would be a huge positive and the spaces in the squad can be filled with smart signings or impressive young academy stars.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.