Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract extension triggered by Manchester United

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension in defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract, according to The Independent.

The versatile 22-year-old was out of contract in June and there was speculation as to whether he would be allowed to leave the club, having failed to establish himself in the first team after a series of loan deals and injuries.

The Dutchman was once considered one of United’s brightest young talents but his progress has faltered and he has not played a first team game for the club since the 2016/17 season.

His best period probably came while on loan to Crystal Palace in 2017/18, where he played 21 games. The following year he was loaned out to Fulham, where he suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out of action for 291 days.

Fosu-Mensah was just starting his comeback for United’s Under-23s when the coronavirus crisis brought football to a standstill.

The fact that the Red Devils have triggered the extension does not necessarily mean they have decided to keep the player, it could simply be that they have done so in order to recoup a transfer fee for him rather than letting his contract run down, as they did with Ander Herrera.

Unless there are extensive injuries, he is unlikely to get many first team opportunities in his favoured right back position, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams ahead of him in the pecking order.

Louis Van Gaal did play the former Ajax man as a defensive midfielder on a number of occasions in 2015/16 and it may be that Fosu-Mensah’s best chance of breaking into the starting eleven is in that role as Nemanja Matic is the only specialist holding midfielder in the senior squad.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.