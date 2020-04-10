Manchester United fans don’t want Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez

Manchester United fans have been discussing whether the club should be tempted by cut-price or free deals for three La Liga stars.

Hundreds took part in the Peoples Person Facebook discussion as to whether the Red Devils should sign Philippe Coutinho, James Rodriguez or Gareth Bale as Barcelona and Real Madrid look to offload their surplus-to-requirements superstars.

Most fans said that United should not go for any of the three former galacticos, even if it was on a free transfer. Comments included:

‘None. We need to sign players of the new generation, players who are hungry and have potential to improve. These players definitely don’t fit that profile. Type of players we would’ve been linked with whenever LVG/Jose was manager. We can’t go back to making signings like these.’

‘None of them to be honest, too expensive, James and Coutinho would normally be back ups for Fernandez, and Bale? I prefer Sancho, younger option.’

‘Wouldn’t have any of them, we are trying to get rid of overpriced egos in the team and it would be a move backwards.’

‘None of them according to Ole’s philosophy and vision for the team.’

‘None of them, the days of signing big time Charlies are over.’

‘Just play Greenwood instead of them.’

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez was chosen by some fans, although often as a back-up option:

‘James Rodriguez wouldn’t be a bad shout for a cut price deal.’

‘Rodriguez as a serious sub but don’t think he would buy into that.’

‘I would fancy a midfield trio of Matic, Bruno and Rodriguez and sell Pogba and Sanchez.’

‘We can go for James if we don’t get Grealish this summer. James is definitely injury prone but he has that cutting-edge and could be a great backup for Bruno at number 10. He can even play at wings and is a definite threat from set-pieces. He would cost us same as Grealish.’

Fans who thought Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho would be a good signing said:

‘Coutinho. He was the best player [Liver]pool had plus it would make them salty if he starts winning trophies with us.’

‘Maybe Coutinho as back[up] for Bruno, besides that, none.’

‘Coutinho just for one reason to see Liverpool fans all salty.’

‘Coutinho can be a good Pogba replacement.’

It was surprising how few fans wanted Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale at Old Trafford. Still only 30 years of age, Bale is, or has been, arguably the third best player in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but even the fans who said they might have him at Old Trafford were mostly less than enthusiastic.

‘I prefer Bale but his injuries are my only worries.’

‘Maybe Bale if we played Rashford down the middle.’

‘If i had a gun to my head id chose bale’

‘Bale hands down as long as he chooses football over golf.’

‘Bale if his wages were cut 2 years contract he’s class.’

The overwhelming majority, though, felt that none of the three players would improve Manchester United, which is a positive vote of confidence for the club and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuilding project.

