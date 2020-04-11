Carney Chukwuemeka: Manchester United chasing 16-year-old sensation

Manchester United are reportedly chasing more than one of the best 16-year-olds in the country, according to a report in The Athletic.

Much has been said and written about the Red Devils’ pursuit of Birmingham City’s teen sensation Jude Bellingham, but there is an even younger starlet whose name has been linked this week with a move to Old Trafford.

Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka is attracting the attention of all the country’s top clubs and ‘Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs to have watched Chukwuemeka in action for Villa’s under-18s this season’, the outlet says.

Chukwuemeka is yet to sign a new deal to keep him at Villa Park and United will hope to take advantage of the situation and persuade him to make the short trip up the M6.

Villa’s CEO Christian Purslow recently described the young midfielder as ‘probably the best 16-year-old in England right now’. The club is desperate to keep the starlet, who has already progressed to the Under-23s and been called up to the England Under-17 side.

The youngster, who is a box-to-box midfielder, is described as ‘physically advanced and strong for his age’ and someone who ‘can do everything in the midfield area’.

‘Moving to one of the top Premier League clubs has an obvious appeal as it opens up the opportunity to mix it with better players and receive top-level coaching’ The Athletic’s Gregg Evans says.

‘The financial benefits are also likely to be greater, too.’

With the likes of Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri already at Old Trafford and Bellingham also close, Chukwuemeka could join the most exciting crop of 16 to 17 year olds in world football if he chooses to pledge his future to the Red Devils.

