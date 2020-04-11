Paul Pogba could be set to get dream Juventus return

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly a target of Juventus’ according to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The world-class talent has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford but many thought it was mostly just rumours.

After all, Pogba has flirted on and off with the desire to leave United and yet nothing has managed to happen, potentially until now.

The French midfielder was said to be a target of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and PSG as they’re the only ones who could afford the high price-tag.

Fans are split over whether they’d like to hold onto Pogba or not but with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, the Red Devils are, at the very least, in a better position than in the past.

Pogba is Juventus' number one goal this summer. He is their absolute first midfield choice #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2020

Manchester United aren’t necessarily under any pressure to sell Pogba but there’s an argument to be made he should be moved on just for the sake of ending this constant transfer saga.

Most of the current squad are quite settled and the atmosphere at the club is harmonious for the first time in a while so it is worth considering whether the academy graduate is upsetting that balance or not.

Fans can only speculate how true that is or not but only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows and he must weigh up his options carefully.

