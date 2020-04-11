Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Eric Cantona

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made the bold move of comparing new signing Bruno Fernandes to fan-favourite Eric Cantona while insisting he’s not a central-midfielder.

The sensational midfielder already has his own chant with supporters warming up to his quality almost immediately.

Even Bruno himself admitted his surprise at the warm welcome he received from fans and it’s evident how much a player of his ilk was missed from Old Trafford.

Scholes was also a ridiculously talented player who United fans were incredibly fond of and at the start of his career he played in a similar position to the Portuguese.

The former Englishman has made it a bit of a habit to criticise, sometimes harshly, the Red Devils’ squad in the past but he’s clearly a fan of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s work.

According to the BBC, Scholes said: “The one thing with Bruno is he doesn’t look like a central midfielder to me, he’s an out and out number 10.

“He’s great on the ball, always on the half turn and he’s the link that United really needed. They lacked that quality in midfield and since he came in he’s had that.

“He can feed the ball in to players, he’s got a great shot on him and he looks like a real leader as well. United had lacked that. Whether he can play in midfield in a two, that’s yet to be seen.

“He’s more like an Eric Cantona, a Teddy Sheringham – he can beat players as well. He is somebody who brings what was sadly missing at Old Trafford and he seems to have livened up everyone.

“The team is playing well and they look like scoring goals. They are still behind, but they have bought a brilliant player in who seems to have knitted it all together.

“They did have a really good group of players but missed that one person who can make a difference – like a David Silva or Kevin de Bruyne who can glue the team together with their attacking movements.

“I still think they are a bit off the pace, they’ve looked good lately since Fernandes came in but Liverpool and Manchester City are streets ahead.

“There are three or four signings that can help but for the first time in a long time you feel like they could close the gap to the top.”

Perhaps it’s that so-called glue that was the reason for Manchester United going on an impressive unbeaten run before the season was suspended.

Hopefully, if or when the league carries on, Bruno can continue being an integral part to Solskjaer and the squad’s targets.

United appeared to be on their way to a Champions League qualifying spot and so, in a sense, the suspension came at a poor time for them, as necessary as it was to do.

