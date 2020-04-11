Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez considers Manchester United move

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has reportedly reignited links with Manchester United despite the transfer almost being against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s usual transfer policy.

The legendary Norwegian has been incredibly selective with his signings so far with some even accusing him of being too British biased.

Out of the four permanent signings he’s made, three are British with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire being English and Daniel James being Welsh.

Solskjaer has also moved away from United’s previous transfer policy of signing big-name players just for the sake of their reputation rather than considering whether or not they actually fit in with the team.

Fans must already be sick of hearing the Madrid star’s name given how he was linked with a transfer to Old Trafford in the past many times.

According to the Mirror, AS reports that James has spoken to several clubs in Italy and England with both Juventus and Manchester United having the biggest reputations.

It’d be a surprise to hear this report become true given the circumstances, so it’s far more likely the Colombian’s team are using the Red Devils’ name in a bid to stir up interest in him.

After all, James is unwanted at Madrid yet is struggling to get any interested parties to approach him after being in poor form for a few seasons now.

