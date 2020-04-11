Thomas Partey being pursued by Manchester United, report says

Manchester United have revived their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, according to reports from Spain.

The Ghana international is considered one of the best holding midfielders in the world and would provide a natural successor to the aging Nemanja Matic.

He has played 174 times for Atleti and has featured in every single game this season other than three in which he was either suspended or injured.

The Red Devils were reportedly interested in Partey last summer amidst reports of a €50 million (£46 million) release clause, but a deal never materialised.

But now, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Red Devils’ interest in Partey has been reignited.

‘In recent weeks, [Partey] has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, but clubs from the Italian league also see him as a great market opportunity.’

‘In recent weeks, the name of Roma has sounded strongly and now another suitor has been added, Inter Milan.’

It is believed that the 26-year-old’s preference is to stay at Atleti, as he said in a recent interview ‘my agent is talking to the club. Sometimes we know that we can’t always have what we want, but I hope that everything turns out well’.

However, with contract extension talks faltering, the door has been left ajar for other clubs to come in and trigger the release clause, which seems even more of a bargain now than it did in the summer after a fantastic season for Diego Simeone’s side.

‘Retire here? It’s something you always think about as a kid but when you get older you know that things change and that anything can happen’ the Ghanaian said.

His words will no doubt give the Red Devils encouragement that there is a chance he will swap the red and white of Madrid for that of Manchester when this season finally draws to a conclusion.

