Four top strikers in Manchester United’s crosshairs – the week reviewed

Another long week without football, although there is light at the end of the tunnel now as Premier League clubs tentatively set a mid-May return to training target with the season potentially resuming at the beginning of June. Meanwhile, there has been plenty going on to entertain us off the field and here are our top ten stories of the week in case you missed them.

1. Despite a permanent move to Inter Milan having fallen through, Alexis Sanchez is still a wanted man and this article reveals which clubs have made enquiries about the Chilean:

2. When there’s nothing going on in the present, it’s worth looking forward to the future and Hannibal Mejbri, is one of United’s brightest lights of that future. In this piece we explore why there is so much hype about the 17-year-old:

3. Jadon Sancho stories are coming thick and fast at the moment and there was more promising news this week as it emerged that one of United’s biggest rivals for the England man’s signature have pulled out of the race:

4. The rumours about Harry Kane just refuse to die down, but is there any smoke without fire? This article reviews what has been written and makes sense of what is real, what is fantasy, and what the real chances are of United landing the Spurs striker:

5. The United team have been amazing during lockdown, doing so much for the NHS and other charities. Marcus Rashford in particular has achieved an incredible feat, read about it here:

6. The week wouldn’t be the same without a Paul Pogba story and this time the media claimed that inside sources say the Frenchman has chosen his next club:

7. If United don’t land Kane there are other options and one of them is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele. This article covers the stories linking United with an approach this week:

8. The third striker on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer list, Lautaro Martinez, looked set for Barcelona but the Spanish side have had a terrible week and look set to self-destruct, leaving the path clear for the Reds to pounce:

9. Another striker who could well be at Old Trafford next season is loanee Odion Ighalo, who has been speaking frankly in an interview in his native Nigeria about what contracts have been put on the table for him and what he intends to do next:

10. And finally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been very bullish about United’s transfer plans and how football’s financial uncertainty could put the Red Devils in a fantastic position:

