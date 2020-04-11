Four top strikers in Manchester United’s crosshairs – the week reviewed
Four top strikers in Manchester United's crosshairs – the week reviewed

Another long week without football, although there is light at the end of the tunnel now as Premier League clubs tentatively set a mid-May return to training target with the season potentially resuming at the beginning of June. Meanwhile, there has been plenty going on to entertain us off the field and here are our top ten stories of the week in case you missed them.

1. Despite a permanent move to Inter Milan having fallen through, Alexis Sanchez is still a wanted man and this article reveals which clubs have made enquiries about the Chilean:

Manchester United have enquires for unwanted Alexis Sanchez

2. When there’s nothing going on in the present, it’s worth looking forward to the future and Hannibal Mejbri, is one of United’s brightest lights of that future. In this piece we explore why there is so much hype about the 17-year-old:

Hannibal Mejbri – why Manchester United fans are so excited

3. Jadon Sancho stories are coming thick and fast at the moment and there was more promising news this week as it emerged that one of United’s biggest rivals for the England man’s signature have pulled out of the race:

Manchester United get clear run at Jadon Sancho as rivals pull out

4. The rumours about Harry Kane just refuse to die down, but is there any smoke without fire? This article reviews what has been written and makes sense of what is real, what is fantasy, and what the real chances are of United landing the Spurs striker:

Harry Kane to Manchester United: separating fact from fiction

5. The United team have been amazing during lockdown, doing so much for the NHS and other charities. Marcus Rashford in particular has achieved an incredible feat, read about it here:

Marcus Rashford raises an incredible £20 million for FareShareUK

6. The week wouldn’t be the same without a Paul Pogba story and this time the media claimed that inside sources say the Frenchman has chosen his next club:

Paul Pogba will choose Real Madrid over Juventus, source says

7. If United don’t land Kane there are other options and one of them is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele. This article covers the stories linking United with an approach this week:

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele in potential Manchester United transfer

8. The third striker on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer list, Lautaro Martinez, looked set for Barcelona but the Spanish side have had a terrible week and look set to self-destruct, leaving the path clear for the Reds to pounce:

Lautaro Martinez boost for Manchester United as rivals self-destruct

9. Another striker who could well be at Old Trafford next season is loanee Odion Ighalo, who has been speaking frankly in an interview in his native Nigeria about what contracts have been put on the table for him and what he intends to do next:

Odion Ighalo reveals all about Manchester United transfer situation

10. And finally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been very bullish about United’s transfer plans and how football’s financial uncertainty could put the Red Devils in a fantastic position:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to exploit any potential weakness in the transfer market

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

