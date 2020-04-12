Darren Bent claims Jack Grealish is eyeing Manchester United move

Former Aston Villa man Darren Bent believes Manchester United are at the very top of Jack Grealish’s clubs to join, fuelling the fire surrounding rumours of a potential move.

The talented Englishman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all season long and it appears a summer move could be on the cards.

Grealish controversially broke lockdown rules recently which obviously threatened to ruin any move to United with some fans claiming they don’t want him anymore.

Conflicting reports soon emerged claiming the versatile attacker’s antics weren’t deemed as a dealbreaker and a transfer could yet happen.

Bent is clearly adamant a move will happen and the Red Devils could have yet more competition and cover for their young squad.

Darren Bent: "I’d probably put #mufc at the very, very top of that [Jack Grealish's list of potential future clubs]. If that doesn’t happen and Villa go down, you never know, but for me, he’s got his eye on them." #mulive [football insider] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2020

Hopefully Bent is right and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get his man if that really is his target.

The legendary Norwegian has invested superbly well since becoming Manchester United manager so there’s no real reason to doubt his future incomings.

Grealish’s versatility should help him settle into the squad as he’s capable of playing in numerous midfield or forward positions.

Whether he’ll just be at Old Trafford to provide cover and competition or to become a starting XI star will remain to be seen.

