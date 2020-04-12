Harry Kane’s asking price set as Real Madrid join chase

Manchester United could go head-to-head with Real Madrid for Harry Kane’s signature this summer, with Spurs now ready to sell.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Kane is ‘at a career crossroads’ after angering Spurs chairman Daniel Levy with comments made during a recent Instagram Live interview.

The chairman reportedly took exception to Kane’s remark ‘I don’t see too much benefit in playing into July or August and pushing next season back’ as the club is desperate to complete the season and avoid paying back millions in TV revenue.

‘With Spurs owing £637million on a stadium loan, £83m in transfer fees and other revenues disappearing — like Anthony Joshua’s postponed fight — the last thing Levy needs is for the current season to remain unfinished and the loss of some TV and sponsorship revenue’ The Mail’s Joe Bernstein remarks.

The report claims that partly because of that financial crisis and partly because of his rage over Kane’s comments, Levy has now set an asking price of £200 million for the 26-year-old.

‘Levy’s initial valuation is more than double the current British transfer record of £89m paid by United for Paul Pogba in 2016. But the fact Levy is ready to talk is huge’ the article continues.

The £200 million figure is also almost double Kane’s £110 million market value as calculated by Transfermarkt.

Whilst there is no doubt that United, like any club, would welcome a player of Kane’s calibre, it is unlikely that they would be willing to splash anything approaching that sort of cash, particularly as a big chunk of this year’s transfer kitty has already been earmarked for the purchase of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Kane has become ‘Real Madrid’s primary objective for next season’ and that los Blancos are preparing an offer for the Englishman that will include both James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale moving in the opposite direction as makeweights.

It all seems a little far-fetched, with the majority of reports elsewhere claiming that Kylian Mbappe is Real’s top target. But if los Merengues really were to throw their hat in the ring, Levy would be far happier sanctioning a sale abroad and Kane would perhaps feel he is far more likely to win trophies – at least straight away – at the Bernabeu.

