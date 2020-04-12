Marcus Rashford names unforgettable four days of his career

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has surprisingly revealed the most memorable goals of his career and has left out some stunning candidates.

The superb Englishman has been talismanic for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season and the major injury he picked up left many fans upset.

Supporters were increasingly happy with Rashford’s performances this campaign and it seemed he was on his way to beating some records.

The academy graduate was finally fulfilling the potential everyone knew he had before he sustained his injury.

If there is such a thing as a positive from these currently troubling times, it’s that Rashford has been given extra time to recover and could feature should the season continue again.

Rashford: "I’ll never forget those four days [games against Midtjylland & Arsenal]. Even the goals in those matches – they’re not my favourites, but in terms of what they meant to me, they’re far ahead of the rest." #mulive [fourfourtwo] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2020

Rashford’s profile skyrocketed as he enjoyed one of the most memorable debut seasons of any Manchester United player’s career.

Anthony Martial was almost a forgotten man when he later returned from the injury that first sparked the Mancunian’s debut in the first place.

Luckily Solskjaer has found a way to get the best out of both players in the same starting XI; a feat which has proven difficult in the past to his predecessors.

Fans would’ve been forgiven for assuming his most memorable may be some more high profile or more skillful goals such as the penalty he scored vs PSG last season or the ridiculous free-kick he scored vs Chelsea this season.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.