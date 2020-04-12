Marcus Rashford shows his champion mentality after PSG comments

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has explained just why beating PSG in that memorable Champions League night didn’t mean much in the end.

Fans remember that night fondly for several reasons but amongst that was the talented Englishman’s penalty vs Gigi Buffon.

There was a lot of pressure on Rashford’s shoulders to convert the penalty and complete the comeback victory and he did so superbly.

United supporters went through a rollercoaster of emotions but that win helped them onto the next round of the Champions League to face off against Barcelona.

Rashford will hopefully have many more similar experiences in the rest of his career and hopefully next time he’ll be leading his team to a final and beyond.

Rashford: "We didn’t go on to win the competition or reach the final [after beating PSG in the Champions League]. So, in my mind, it doesn’t stand for anything." #mulive [fourfourtwo] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2020

Rashford’s clearly showing his superb mentality here and it should lead him to greater achievements in his career.

It makes no sense to hold onto that result when it led to nothing when Manchester United legend’s of the past didn’t even hold onto winning trophies simply because they moved on to target the next one.

There’s no reason why Rashford can’t go on to become a club legend himself with the potential he has, he just has to remain largely fit and suffer no career-ending injuries.

