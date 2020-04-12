Odion Ighalo adamant Bruno Fernandes will prove to be a star

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo has promised fans there’s even more to come from Bruno Fernandes despite the already bright star he’s made.

The Portuguese talent was central to his side’s unbeaten run before the league was indefinitely suspended, racking up goals and assists galore after joining in the winter transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

United supporters even questioned why Bruno wasn’t signed earlier as there were reports they wanted him from the last summer.

Ighalo is clearly a fan of his new teammate as well and believes fans haven’t seen the creative midfielder’s best yet.

Bruno’s form has been so good that some have even warmed up to the idea of Paul Pogba departing this summer despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s protests.

Ighalo: "Before the ball comes, he [Bruno Fernandes] is a step ahead to know what he wants to do. In times to come you are going to see what he can do in the Premier League, even better than what he is doing now." #mulive [@julietbawuah] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2020

Ighalo: "Once Bruno Fernandes settles down in England you will see what that guy can do. He has vision, he wants the ball always. He can shoot, he can score goals, he is very intelligent." #mulive [@julietbawuah] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2020

Bruno has to be given the chance to adjust to his new surroundings and new league but it’s fair to say he’s made a brilliant start so far.

The hope is that he doesn’t fade away into nothingness and instead just continues to get better as he gets acclimated.

In fairness, fans would probably be fine with him playing just as he has been so far but there have been signs he’ll get better.

It’s clear what Bruno is doing in training is even better than what supporters have seen on the pitch based on Ighalo’s comments.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.