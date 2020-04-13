Gary Neville wants Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane would be the ‘perfect signing’ as rumours over a potential transfer continue to heat up.

The prolific Englishman has suddenly become linked with a move to Old Trafford once more after it was believed interest ended a few years ago.

United were keen on Kane until he renewed his deal with Tottenham back in 2016, incredibly adding eight years to his contract which leaves it to end in 2024.

Technically speaking the London club are in a powerful position in negotiations given how long is still left to his deal but Kane’s recent comments have left the door open for a transfer.

It would take some convincing but Neville has urged the Red Devils to make the move happen this summer.

🗣"Harry Kane is perfect for United"@GNev2 on Harry Kane's future pic.twitter.com/ymUego8d2K — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 13, 2020

Kane is still 26 years old so Neville’s comments about adding him would help create a strong spine are true, however, signing him raises some questions.

The talented striker has had his fair share of injuries and so there have been question marks over whether signing an injury-prone player for so much would be a good idea.

Signing Kane also raises questions over what it means for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford‘s futures at the club as it’s likely neither would want to play back-up to him.

