If Harry Kane can’t be sold to rivals, he’s going nowhere

Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Harry Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, according to Sky Sports.

Recent reports have claimed that due to Spurs’ debts and chairman Daniel Levy’s frustration with Kane over recent comments, Levy was now willing to let his star player go and had slapped a £200 million asking price on him.

But Sky claim to have a source at the North London club who has told them that the 26-year-old will not be allowed to move to any other English club.

It begs the question of which foreign club Levy thinks will entertain anything approaching the £200 million figure.

The only clubs rich enough to even contemplate that sort of amount outside of the Premier League are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain or one or two of the Chinese Superleague outfits.

Barcelona are in disarray at the moment and actively chasing Neymar and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez as their first choice striking option. Real Madrid’s top transfer targets remain Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, PSG would simply not pay that kind of figure for a player who is not a galactico and it is highly unlikely that Kane would choose to move to China when his desire is to win trophies and fulfil his ambitions to reach the top of world football.

Levy is like the delusional neighbour who has overvalued his house and put it on the market at twice what it’s worth.

The ridiculous £200 million asking price is almost double the market value of £110 million.

Kane, who turns 27 in July, also has a less-than-stellar injury record, having missed 93 days in 2019/20 and 91 days in 2018/19.

With a contract that runs until 2024, it is looking increasingly like the Englishman will be staying at a Tottenham side that is on the decline, with an ever-decreasing transfer budget and who are struggling to adapt to José Mourinho’s managerial style.

