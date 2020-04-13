Manchester United remaining balanced with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly not put off from signing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish despite his controversial antics during the current lockdown.

The sensational Englishman broke the current rules in place in order to go to a party at a friend’s house according to witnesses.

Grealish has since apologised and has been fined by Villa but many claimed United no longer want to sign him due to his actions.

Even some fans discussed their disgust with the Villa captain and insisted their club should sign someone else instead.

However, it seems the Red Devils are not making any knee-jerk decisions and haven’t suddenly changed their minds.

According to the Athletic, Grealish is still the more attractive option to Solskjaer who recognises the player’s mistake but is willing to look past it due to his other positive impacts on and off the field.

The versatile attacker is said to have done great community work, has become talismanic for Villa and leads them superbly.

It also helps him a little that Leicester are only likely to sell James Maddison for a ridiculous fee and so Grealish is more attainable.

It makes sense for Solskjaer to be a bit more measured than reactionary and hopefully Grealish can prove him right rather than wrong.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.