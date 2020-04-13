Manchester United turn their attentions to Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United have reportedly raised their interest in RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano but they won’t be the only ones in for his signature.

The young defender is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and for good reason after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

United are said to be keen on a centre-back but that it isn’t a priority position as they target more important areas of the pitch such as the underinvested right-wing spot.

Signing Upamecano could be too tempting to pass up on especially given the circumstances surrounding him at club level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mostly invested in prime-age players and the 21-year-old certainly fits that category.

According to Sky Sports, both the Red Devils and their city rivals are in for Upamecano who has a little over a year left to his contract and a €60m release clause.

Solskjaer could potentially bully the German club into selling for less but €60m for the defensive powerhouse is a pretty decent deal.

Of course, Manchester United’s involvement or lack thereof in the Champions League next season will likely play into whether a deal is possible or not.

City themselves may have their banishment from European football upheld, pushing Upamecano even more into United’s arms.

