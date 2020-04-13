Manchester United’s Class of ’22 could be the best yet

Manchester United are trying to sign another 16-year-old wonderkid, according to Sport via Sport Witness.

Barcelona’s right wing starlet Marc Jurado has apparently caught the eye of Old Trafford scouts and Sport claims that United have sent an email to the Catalan club enquiring about the player.

It is another indication that the Red Devils have adopted a policy of buying and developing the world’s top players in the 16-17 year old age bracket.

Jurado joins Birmingham City’s midfield prodigy Jude Bellingham, Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Rennes’ holding midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on the Red Devils’ shopping list.

United have already added the likes of former Monaco starlet Hannibal Mejbri, ex-Ajax striker Dillon Hoogewerf and Czech keeper Radek Vitek over the last 9 months.

Home grown talents such as Zidane Iqbal, Teden Mengi, Charlie Wellens and Shola Shoretire are also incredibly exciting and gifted talents in the same age group.

The Red Devils have a rich history of bringing through young talent and there seems to be a concerted effort to target players at an age where their ability is already established but needs to be developed and nurtured.

The likes of Bellingham and Camavinga have already broken into the senior side at their respective clubs whilst the others represent longer term academy projects.

It is an exciting vision of the future at Old Trafford and a ‘Class of 22’ or ‘Class of 23’ to rival the famous ‘Class of 92’ is looking like a very distinct possibility.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.