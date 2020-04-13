Paul Pogba insists he was happy to return to Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has hinted his long-term future could be at Old Trafford after insisting he was happy to return to the club from Juventus.

The playmaking midfielder controversially left his current club as a youngster to move to the Italian giants for just a compensation fee.

United would end up re-signing Pogba as a more mature player during Jose Mourinho’s reign for a then world-record fee.

It’s these circumstances that play a part in the reasons some people feel the need to consistently criticise the French World Cup winner no matter what.

Currently, his future is up in the air amidst rumours of a return to Juventus or a transfer to the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to the club’s official website, Pogba said: “My mother always told me: ‘You will go somewhere but come back’. She always said this.

“I was like: ‘We will see’ but you know mothers, and the things she said: ‘You will come back here, don’t worry’ and that was just after. She said: ‘You will come back to Manchester, don’t worry’, and I did.

“When I came back, I was really happy to come back. I left it and didn’t finish. I started something but I didn’t finish, I just went somewhere else.

“Obviously, coming back to where I started was, for me, why I was really happy. Now, I was ready to come as a confirmed player, not a youth player.”

Pogba could yet remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer but Manchester United must be careful with not losing any value on him.

The former Juventus man has a year left to his deal but United have the option to trigger a clause for a further year which they will almost definitely do.

There have been arguments on both sides for whether or not it’s worth keeping Pogba on board and he will certainly let his intentions known when the time comes.

