Manchester United fans given hope in Jadon Sancho race

Sky Sports have reiterated claims that Manchester United are fond of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old sensation has gained a lot of admirers at Old Trafford and it seems quite likely he’ll complete a move this summer.

A deal would still be complicated to negotiate but it doesn’t appear as though it’s impossible, or at least not as much as in the past.

Dortmund seem more willing to discuss terms now and perhaps some of that has to do with them securing Erling Haaland’s signature in January.

The German giants have a habit of signing talented prospects for relatively cheap before selling them for a huge profit only to reinvest it once more.

James Cooper: "Manchester United like Jadon Sancho very much. The transfer fee and salary would not be a problem for Manchester United."

Perhaps Dortmund have accepted that Sancho wants a return to England and so are willing to cash in on him for the right price.

It seems Manchester United have the finances to get the deal done so at least there shouldn’t be any complications in that area.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is starting to get a notorious reputation for being incredibly slow in completing deals so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this summer transfer saga last until the deadline day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though would obviously want Sancho signed early in order to integrate him as soon as possible.

