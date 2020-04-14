Manchester United turn attention towards Ajax’s Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Ajax’s Donny van de Beek as they continue to consider their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

It appears given the possibility of Paul Pogba leaving, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targetting a midfielder to replace him with the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish also touted as potential signings.

It could be argued United need investment in their engine room whether or not the dazzling Frenchman remains but more so in the form of a defensive-midfielder.

Nemanja Matic has been bright for Solskjaer in the second half of the season but it’s clear he needs a cover and a successor.

For now though, it seems the Red Devils are more into signing a creative central-midfielder who can progress the ball further up the pitch.

In addition to Real Madrid, #mufc are also in the picture for Ajax's Donny van de Beek. He wants to go to a team which suits him and where he thinks he'll be most successful #mulive [vi] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 14, 2020

Van de Beek has been linked with Manchester United for quite some time now and that raises doubts over the legitimacy of the rumours.

It’s probably more likely the Ajax man is in search of his big move and so has linked himself with Old Trafford in order to spark interest.

Nonetheless, time will tell whether Van de Beek will join or not but it’s difficult to imagine United would suit him.

