Manchester United’s move for Jack Grealish dependant on Paul Pogba

It appears Manchester United’s reported interest in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has taken another twist after Sky Sports claimed Paul Pogba is a central figure to this plot.

The World Cup winner’s future is very much up in the air and that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uncertain over what moves to make in the transfer market.

United’s strategy seems to be to hope for the best but prepare for the worst as one of the most unpredictable summer transfer window edges closer.

There’s no telling what effect the current global health crisis will have on the traditionally busy window but many expect a quieter than usual summer.

Solskjaer has insisted the Red Devils will press on with business as usual but time will tell if that is true.

James Cooper: “Grealish or Maddison? I tend to think that the arrival of a midfielder depends on what's going to happen with Paul Pogba, but Grealish is probably at the top of the recruiting list." #muzone [Sky] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 14, 2020

It makes sense to only buy Grealish if Pogba departs as Manchester United need to address other weakness in their squad first.

A right-winger and a defensive-midfielder are desperately needed and must be the focus of attention this summer.

Some cover for the striker position is also the order of the day before United can even begin considering cover in midfield or the flanks.

It’s unlikely neither Grealish nor James Maddison will like to play as back up to Pogba so it makes sense they would come in for him instead.

