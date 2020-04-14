Manchester United’s move for Jack Grealish dependant on Paul Pogba
Home
First Team

Manchester United’s move for Jack Grealish dependant on Paul Pogba

Posted by
Date:

It appears Manchester United’s reported interest in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has taken another twist after Sky Sports claimed Paul Pogba is a central figure to this plot.

The World Cup winner’s future is very much up in the air and that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uncertain over what moves to make in the transfer market.

United’s strategy seems to be to hope for the best but prepare for the worst as one of the most unpredictable summer transfer window edges closer.

There’s no telling what effect the current global health crisis will have on the traditionally busy window but many expect a quieter than usual summer.

Solskjaer has insisted the Red Devils will press on with business as usual but time will tell if that is true.

It makes sense to only buy Grealish if Pogba departs as Manchester United need to address other weakness in their squad first.

A right-winger and a defensive-midfielder are desperately needed and must be the focus of attention this summer.

Some cover for the striker position is also the order of the day before United can even begin considering cover in midfield or the flanks.

It’s unlikely neither Grealish nor James Maddison will like to play as back up to Pogba so it makes sense they would come in for him instead.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus