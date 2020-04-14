Peter Schmeichel names Fred as Manchester United player of the season

Legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has named his Manchester United player of the season so far.

Schmeichel was asked during a Twitter™ Q&A #AskPeter, ‘Who’s your favourite United player this season?’

The Great Dane’s response was just one word: ‘Fred’.

It is a fitting tribute to the Brazilian, who has surprised everyone this term with his incredible form.

Having initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League, many fans thought Fred would never make it at Old Trafford.

In 2018/19 following his £52 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk, Fred played just 25 times for the Red Devils and spent most of the season on the bench.

This season also started off badly. ‘Pastor Fred’ missed the pre-season tour to get married and was as a result not fit enough for the start of the Premier League campaign, missing the first four games.

Injuries to Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba then gave the Brazilian another chance to impress in midfield and this time he took it with both hands. Over the course of the season he has turned himself into one of the first names on the teamsheet.

His box-to-box energy, intelligent positioning and selfless style of play make Fred the heartbeat of the current Manchester United side.

With Paul Pogba fit to resume, Bruno Fernandes undroppable and a holding midfielder such as Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay also required in the team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to change his usual formation to accommodate the 27-year-old in the side as it now seems unthinkable that he should make way for anyone.

Schmeichel’s choice is echoed by 30% of United’s fan base, who have been voting in a Sky Sports poll for their choice of player of the season so far.

Fred was appreciative of Schmeichel’s praise, retweeting the post with the comment ‘This is an honour for me. The best goalkeeper in the history of Man United.’

