Real Madrid not interested in signing Harry Kane

Real Madrid are not interested in Manchester United target Harry Kane, according to reports from Spain.

AS reports that José Mourinho ‘is pushing Kane onto Real Madrid and PSG’, but the outlet claims that a move to the Bernabeu is highly unlikely.

‘In the case of Real Madrid, the option to make an offer for Kane is very far away. It is not even an option, at the moment, although the market can take many turns due to the crisis and the uncertainty it has generated.’

‘The reality is that the player’s personality is not at all attractive to the Real Madrid leadership, who prefer a player with a profile more like [Erling] Haaland’s.’

AS believes that PSG is a much more viable option for the 26-year-old, who has had a £200 million price tag slapped on him by Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy.

‘Kane fits in more with PSG, who are going to part ways with [Edinson] Cavani and who have had [Mauro] Icardi on loan this season. The Argentine will return, presumably, to Inter [Milan].’

‘The only thing we don’t know is whether Al Khelaifi expects to lose [Kylian] Mbappe in 2021 and whether he would want this operation to alleviate that emptiness.’

The issue in terms of a PSG approach would be whether the player himself would choose to leave the Premier League for the lesser championship of Ligue 1 at this stage of his career.

‘I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve and get better.’ Kane said recently.

‘I want to become one of the top players.’

The England man may consider that in order to go to that next level, he would need to play in La Liga or the Premier League, which are undoubtedly the two best leagues in the world.

That would mean the club and José Mourinho changing their mind about selling Kane to an English rival such as United or either Barcelona or Real Madrid changing their mind and forking out a world record fee to sign the player.

