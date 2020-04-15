Bruno Fernandes praises Paul Pogba’s world class talent

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has admitted he’s really looking forward to playing alongside Paul Pogba as talks of a potential resumption of football grow.

The World Cup winner has been absent from Old Trafford for much of the season after suffering major and recurring injuries.

Pogba appeared set to return to the starting XI before the current global health crisis brought the league to a halt.

Since Bruno arrived in January, he hasn’t had the chance to appear alongside the talented Frenchman and it’s a prospect fans are excited about too.

Some supporters have even praised the Portuguese maestro for filling in for Pogba superbly, with some not even missing the latter.

According to the club’s official website, Bruno said in response to if he’s looking forward to playing with the former Juventus man: “A lot. A lot. I think we have a lot of good players in the midfield.

“Obviously Paul is injured from a long time [ago], and all we know is he has a lot of qualities.

“We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have a mistake. You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that.

“Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation. When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him.

“It’s normal when you are in that situation you don’t play like a superstar, because everyone expects from Paul like they expect from [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Juventus or [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona.

“Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul.”

The expectations are sky-high on Pogba because of his talent as Bruno says but it’s also because many feel he hasn’t hit the highs of his Juventus days.

Even for France, the former academy graduate seems to play better but in fairness to him, he’s not the only one.

Perhaps his role at United in the past wasn’t best suited to his attributes but one of the main positives of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was how he managed to get the best out of him.

