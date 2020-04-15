Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in long-term chase for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly wanted Jack Grealish for quite some time now as rumours over a potential transfer continue to grow.

The talented Englishman has quickly become one of Old Trafford’s most likely newest arrivals as the summer transfer window draws near.

United are looking to add depth to a somewhat short and young squad and Solskjaer is believed to be a fan of Grealish.

The versatile attacker recently stirred up controversy by breaking the rules of lockdown to visit a friend but he has since apologised and been fined.

It’s believed his actions haven’t cost him a potential transfer and so a move is still expected to be on the cards.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer asked executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to advance with an effort to sign Grealish last summer and again in January but both inquiries were rejected.

The Villa captain has impressed the former Molde man with his leadership and is believed to be open to a move with his club likely to ask for over £60m though the Red Devils expect transfer prices to drop this summer.

The current global health crisis has had an effect on the football transfer market as well and so fans could be gearing up for a quiet one.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.